Second Suspect In Car Theft Case Arrested, Jailed In Alma

A woman who was being sought by Ware County detectives on theft and burglary charges has been taken into custody in Bacon County where the vehicle she reportedly stole was recovered, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Melissa Denise Lovejoy, 33, of Mullis Drive, Alma, is the second suspect in the case to be arrested. She was nabbed Wednesday and booked at the Bacon County jail on vehicle theft charges, said Royal.

She will be brought to Ware County to also face burglary and theft by taking charges here, said Royal.

Allison Lane Boatright, 36, also of Alma, was already in jail in Waycross, charged with burglary and stealing a vehicle in the 4000 block of Dixie Union Road about 4 p.m. Saturday, Royal said.

He said they stole a car at a residence there.

Ware Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Nolan and Detective Scott Manning were dispatched to the Dixie Union area residence where a neighbor had seen a four-wheel drive all-terrain vehicle enter the yard, then saw the homeowner’s vehicle, a Buick auto, leave at a high rate of speed, said Royal.

The four-wheeler was not stolen as was originally reported, rather it was the property of one of the women who have been arrested, the sheriff said.

Boatright remains in the Ware County jail, said Royal.