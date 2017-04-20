Search Of House On East Wacona Drive Turns Up Meth

Four people including a fugitive wanted in Florida were arrested on drugs charges Wednesday in the 100 block of East Wacona Drive when lawmen conducted a search at a house, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Inside the residence of Kenneth Dewayne Murray, 26, the lawmen found an orange egg filled with crystal methamphetamine, a syringe with liquid methamphetamine and a plastic bag containing crystal methamphetamine, Skerratt said.

He said Murray and three others were taken into custody in the course of the 6 p.m. search and were placed in the Ware County jail.

One of them, Manjeet Kour Singh, 31, of the 3600 block of Fox Trail, Blackshear, is charged with being a fugitive from justice, wanted in the state of Florida, said Skerratt. Skerratt did not know what law violations in Florida Singh was wanted for this morning.

Murray, the resident of the house, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related items, said Skerratt.

William Jackson Petty, 36, of the 500 block of Walnut Street, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects, as well as an outstanding warrant for criminal trespass, driving with a suspended license and felony fleeing and eluding, said Skerratt.

Patience Elizabeth Crews, 19, of the 400 block of Eads Street, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related items, as well as giving a false name, Skerratt said.

Sgt. Robert Weiss and Deputy James Cox accompanied state probation officers to the home to conduct the search.