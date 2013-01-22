Search Leads To Meth In Motel; 3 Are Jailed

Three women were arrested for drugs possession at a local motel Thursday when deputies went there looking for a woman wanted on an Appling County warrant, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Paige Nichole Wade, 28, and Kwanja Latasha Bright, 28, both of the 400 block of Cotton Road, Alma, along with the object of the search, Margaret Elizabeth Watford, 34, of the 100 block of Morris Drive, Alma, were taken to the Ware County jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia including digital scales, meth pipes and hypodermic needles, said Skerratt.

Deputy Jeff Nolan and Deputy Brian Newman went to a motel in the 1700 block of Memorial Drive at 1:30 p.m. Thursday looking for Watford, said Skerratt, who was wanted for an unknown reason by Appling authorities, Skerratt said.

He said the supply of methamphetamine, the two pipes, scales and some needles were discovered in a black pouch on a bed.

The three suspects were taken to the Ware County jail and booked on the charges, said Skerratt.

He said state probation officers assisted with the search.