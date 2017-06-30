Search Is Still On For Area Missing Persons

In Ware County, Austin James Wise was reported missing May 29 from his home in the 3900 block of Griffin Road. Wise is 24 years old, a white male, 5-foot-5 and weighs about 115 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

In Clinch County, officials are still searching for Jacob DeWitt Conner, 31, who was reported missing Feb. 1 at a logging work site between Homerville and Fargo.

In Bacon County, officials are continuing to search for 68-year-old Willie Frank Wooden, a black male who was reported missing May 31. Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie described him as 5-foot-10, 263 pounds, gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen May 30.

Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal said a family member had arranged to pick Wise up on Griffin Road on May 29 but he was not there when the family member arrived.

“They waited (for a time) to hear from him and decided to report him missing,” said Royal. “It is believed that Wise left the Griffin Road residence around 6 a.m. May 29, but nobody knows where he may have gone or what has happened to him.”

Royal said the family is distressed over his disappearance.

“If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. Wise, we are asking them to call the Ware County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division at 287-4327 or call 287-4335,” said Royal. “We really want to find this man.”

Conner, the Clinch County logger who is missing, is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, weighing about 250 pounds.

An intensive search continued for several weeks for Conner, but there has yet to be any sign of him, said Clinch County Sheriff Raymond Peterson.

“They still have not found anything through their searching,” said Peterson, who said he “remains hopeful that Conner will be found alive, but with each passing day it looks worse for him. They have not found anything, no clothes, no shoes, only a cell phone on his (logging) tractor.”

Peterson has been on record as saying he suspects foul play in the case.

Peterson asks that anyone with information call his office at 487-5316 or call 911, or the GBI (912) 389-4103 in Douglas.

The Alma Police Department is being assisted in their search for Wooden by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Foul play is suspected in the case, said Leslie.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Wooden they are asked to contact authorities at (912) 632-8751, (912) 632-2760 or Bacon County 911.