Screven Officials Indicted For Theft

JESUP — A Wayne County Grand jury has indicted two former City of Screven officials. Ex-mayor Melvin Boyett and former city clerk Janet Royal have been indicted on a felony count of theft by taking of city funds. Royal is also being indicted for making false statements. Royal’s bond was set at $2,500 and Boyett’s bond is $25,000. The indictment comes five months after the city requested an investigation into possible missing money from the city’s coffers.