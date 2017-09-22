Saturday, September 23, 2017

Sandra Jeffers Hooks

Sandra Jeffers Hooks, 70, died Friday morning (Sept. 22, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross and lived most of her life here. She retired from AT&T after 23 1/2 years as a telephone operator and was also employed as a CNA with Tender Care and McKinney Medical Center of Waycross.

She was a member at Liberty Christian Church.

She was a daughter of the late John Clifford “Dick” Jeffers and Doris Juanita Grant Jeffers.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney M. Hooks, of Waycross; three children, Marissa Hooks Watson (husband, Benji), of Waycross, Joey Hooks, of Lilburn, and Roddy Hooks (wife, Nicole), of McDonald, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Naudia Hooks, Orlando Hooks, Jaylin Watson and Caide Watson; three brothers, the Rev. Richard Jeffers (wife, Karen), of Waycross, Jon Jeffers (wife, Kathy), of Blackshear, and Leon Keith Jeffers (wife, Alice), of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Liberty Christian Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon at Music Funeral Home from 3 until 5 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.