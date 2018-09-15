Saturday, September 15, 2018

Kenneth Edsol Byrd

Kenneth Edsol Byrd, 89, of Blackshear, passed away late Thursday night (Sept. 13, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

Born in Lake City, Fla., Jan. 11, 1929, he lived in Sanford, Fla., for many years before moving to Pierce County in 2004. He was a retired lineman for Southeast Power and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish, hunt and ride four wheelers.

He was a member of Mershon Methodist Church.

He was the son of the late Graden Daniel and Maggie Carter Byrd. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ina Ruth Thomas Byrd.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Riales Byrd, of Blackshear; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jerry Edsol and Lisa Byrd, of Mims, Fla., and Danny Ray Byrd, of Mershon; a step-son, Robert Terry and Cammie Scallorn, of Mershon; sic grandchildren, Jerry Shain Byrd, Adam Kenneth Byrd, Crystal Daniel Pointer, Christopher Darwin Byrd, Samantha Critcher and David Bryant Scallorn; a great-grandson, Cameron Byrd; several other great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Mershon Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park in Sanford, Fla., on Monday afternoon at 2 o’clock.

Memorials may be made to the Mershon Methodist Church, 1771 Mershon Road, Mershon, Ga. 31551.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Gerald W. Gardner

SAVANNAH — Gerald Warren Gardner, 65, of Patterson, passed away Friday (Sept. 14, 2018) at the Memorial Medical Center in Savannah.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Raymond Raulerson Jr.

A graveside service for Raymond Edward “Ray” Raulerson Jr. was held Friday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Freddie Smith officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Clyde Marvin Salis

A funeral for Clyde “Marvin” Salis was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Salis officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Nick Gillis, Aiden Jennings, Bill Jennings, Jared Jennings, Al Murray and Dale Walker.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.