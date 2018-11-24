Saturday, November 24, 2018

Mildred Scott Melton

Mildred Scott Melton, 89, of Blackshear, died Wednesday night (Nov. 21, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Born March 4, 1929 in Blackshear, she was a daughter of the late Thomas R. Scott Sr. and Tilla Gray Scott. A lifelong resident of Pierce County, she was retired from Swain Manufacturing in Waycross. She enjoyed sewing, writing, and taking care of her family and was a member of Blackshear Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, E.Z. Melton Sr., two sons, Eddie Melton and Billy Ray Melton, and four brothers, Thomas R. “Reddick” Scott Jr., Joe Scott, Charles Scott and Marion Scott.

Survivors include four sons, James Marion Melton of Blackshear, Robert Dennis Melton (wife Oveida) of Blackshear, Jerry Timothy Melton of Waycross, and Thomas “Tommy” Daniel Melton (wife Donna) of Blackshear; a daughter-in-law, Sue Melton of Blackshear; 10 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A funeral service will take place this afternoon at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Diane Moore Davis

Diane Moore Davis, 83, of Mershon, died early Friday morning (Nov. 23, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Rufus Virgel Pittman

A funeral for Rufus Virgel Pittman was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Lynn Barber officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Military rites were given by a contingent of the United States Navy.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.