Saturday, November 10, 2018

Lloyd J. Carter

Lloyd Jefferson Carter, 89, of Waycross, died early Friday morning (Nov. 9, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Born Jan. 27, 1929 in Pierce County, he was the oldest son of the late David Ward and Beatrice Clemons Carter. He lived in Blackshear and Waycross for most of his life. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army but was retired as a supervisor from the Atlantic Coast Line/Seaboard Coast Line Railroad. He was a member of Hacklebarney Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Doris Suggs Carter, and a sister, Glenda Carter.

Survivors include his two daughters, Debra Carter Rowell, of Blackshear, and Vickie Carter White (husband, Steve), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Leslie Rowell Fulford, of Waycross, Hannah White Arnold (husband, Alan), of Waycross, and Christopher Lloyd White, of Atlanta; two great-grandsons, Gage Fulford and Liam Arnold, both of Waycross; three sisters, Juanita Manders, Laverne Waters and Marilyn Chancey (husband, Glynn), all of Blackshear; two brothers, Tracy Carter (wife, Wanda) and Jimmy Carter, both of Blackshear; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Clinton Perritt

Joseph “Joe” Clinton Perritt, 72, died Thursday afternoon (Nov. 8, 2018) at St. Vincent Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., following a short illness.

He was a native of Waycross and lived most of his life here. He was a retired mechanic from John Deere in Savannah. He attended Abundant Life Church in Blackshear.

He was the son of the late Lonell Clinton Perritt and the late Edith Lavina McQuaig Perritt.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of Waycross, a daughter, Missy Perritt, of Texas, a son, Craig Perritt (wife, Rachelle), of Blackshear, six grandchildren, one great-grandson, two sisters, Edith Nell Schmidt, of Social Circle, and Doris Faye Rutland, of Waycross, two brothers, Thomas Lewis Perritt, of Waycross, and Daniel Lee Perritt, of Waycross, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Monday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will begin receiving friends at 1 at the funeral home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond Stanfield Sr.

PATTERSON — The funeral for Raymond Lewis Stanfield Sr., 88, was held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Patterson Baptist Church in Patterson.

Officiating was the Rev. R.C. James.

Interment was in the Patterson City Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Men’s Bible Class and present and past deacons.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Larry Ethridge

Lawrence “Larry” Terrence Ethridge, 76, of 610 Lee St., Waycross, passed away early Friday morning (Nov. 9, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross.

He was married to Karen Ethridge, an educator for the Ware County School System.

He once served as the chief of police in Blackshear and as a police officer and detective for the Waycross Police Department. He was also elected to the Waycross City Commission and he served in a leadership role on that board.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Kenneth E. Kimbro

Kenneth Edward Kimbro, 80, of 5787 Cantrell Road, Patterson, passed away peacefully Friday (Nov. 2, 2018) at his residence with loved ones at his bedside.

He was born to the late John Emory Kimbro and Wynelle Forrester Kimbro in Atlanta. He was educated in Atlanta and later entered the U.S. Army with 15 years of civilian education in architectural engineering.

He is survived by his partner of 41 years, James Huskey.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. in the Rainge Memorial Chapel, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.