Satilla Is Rising, But Drier Weather Now Due

Ware County Emergency Management Agency director Jonathan Daniell said Friday that a drier air mass is expected to spread over the region this weekend. “Keep your eyes on the river,” said Daniell. The river’s height Friday afternoon at the U.S. 84 bridge between Waycross and Blackshear was 14.1 feet and still rising. Flood stage at the bridge connecting Ware and Pierce counties is 16 feet. Officials believe the river will begin to recede by mid-week if conditions hold. The Satilla River at Atkinson in Brantley County measured at 12.85 feet Friday afternoon. Flood stage there is 13 feet. That part of the river is expected to rise another foot by mid-week. Minor flooding is expected to begin along portions of the Satilla River in the vicinity of Atkinson today, Daniell said. Daniell said the chance for lower precentages of precipitation should hold for most of next week but then long-range expectations are that tropical moisture will likely again stream across southeast Georgia as is the mid-summer norm. “The main concern is for slow moving heavy downpours, which produce excessive rainfall that could result in flash flooding,” said Daniell.