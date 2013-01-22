RR Issues On North Side Are Studied

Folks who reside on the northwest side of Waycross in Jamestown, an area affected by trains blocking roads, may just be on track for some relief in the not-too-distant future. Trent Long, of T.R. Long Engineering, spoke to the Ware County Commission Monday during a work session, explaining three options to try to resolve the stationary freight train problem — an issue CSX seems uninterested in addressing — that are currently on the table. The most favorable by all accounts involves building a road (an extension of ABC Avenue) across Kettle Creek to create access east of the railroad tracks. The other two call for overpass construction. Each option has its share of environmental snags, rights-of-way issues and, without question, a big price tag. Long told the board the project that he’s handling is moving forward. He showed a map to the board and gave commissioners visuals of what each project would look like. Commissioners, however, want input from the community before they agree to anything. They are now planning a public hearing to be held at the Jamestown Baptist Church social hall, likely in about three weeks. At that hearing, commissioners will have maps and details of how each portion of the project will look, who will be impacted and how much right-of-way is going to be needed from property owners. Once that meeting date is set it will be announced and advertised. Overpass options include a motor vehicle overpass across the tracks connecting Blalock Road to Winn Clay Drive or one over the railroad from Meadowwood Drive to Longhorn Road. Whichever option is chosen will be expensive. “We have a wide section of environmental and some grade issues that are going to have to be built up, meaning lots of dirt hauled to the job site,” said Long. In other business, the board entered into a called meeting and took action on a number of issues. They agreed to purchase a dispatch console for the Ware County 911 Center from Mike Monroe Communications at a cost of $18,135 to be paid for with funds from the 2014 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The board also agreed to accept a bid of $95,988 for the Monroe Street culvert project from Thrift Brothers LLC. Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) monies in the amount of $67,191.60 and the remainder of $28,796.40 county match coming from the 2014 SPLOST. Commissioners approved a bid from E-Gov Strategies to rebuild the county’s website at a cost of $15,785 with the first payment of $4,735 and the remainder of $11,050 being paid within 60 days, all subject to the attorney’s approval of the contract. The board voted 3-1 for the website improvements with Commissioner Steve Barnard casting the dissenting vote. Chairman Jimmy Brown, Commissioner Jerry Pope and Commissioner Danny Turner voted yes. Commissioner Carlos Nelson was absent. Commissioners approved Richard Sasser as the architect for the youth and teen center to be built with a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant with assistance from Magnolia House, Shelter for Abused Women and Children. Waycross-Ware County Development Authority executive director Jana Dyke presented the 2017 audit of the WWDA and OADA (final) to the board, then gave a brief update of projects ongoing. She recently attended a meeting with 30 project managers from across the state and gained great experience and lots of information from that outing. She said dirt has been moved for the building of a Fortune 500 company that is to be constructed here, but reminded the board she cannot announce the name of the company until the building has been finished, likely in January. Regardless of that, she said she is excited about what’s ahead for Waycross and Ware County. Before the meeting was adjourned, Pope mentioned bringing back a full-time drainage crew that was used years ago to keep ditches clean and waterways unemcumbered. Pope said he believes if that crew had been kept on the job, there would not be any drainage problems in existence today. “Without drainage, we have no transportation,” Pope said. County Manager Scott Moye and Public Works director Michael Brooks are to meet and see what can be done about recreating the drainage crew. At the end of the meeting, an executive session was called for with city commissioners, Mayor John Knox and interim city manager Wilton Deloach in attendance. The issue to be discussed was litigation.