Rowell Denied Bond

By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer

Cynthia Marie Rowell sobbed and wailed Thursday as she stood before Ware County Magistrate Charles Brown at a first appearance hearing to learn the murder charge brought against her, and she adamantly denied she was involved in the fatal shooting of Randy Killens Jr. on April 5.

In the Ware County jail courtroom Brown ruled that Rowell is to be held without bond for her role in the murder of Killens at 908 Pittman St. Lawmen are searching for the suspect believed to be the trigger man, Latif Arthur Lewis, 26, who is either in hiding or has left town.

Lewis stands 6-foot-6, weighs 185 pounds and police say he is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Waycross police detectives at 287-2929.

Lawmen have declined to say what part Rowell played in the late afternoon shooting, nor have they detailed her Wednesday arrest. This time last week, police described her as a person of interest in the case.

Weeping openly, she stood in the courtroom at the Ware County jail wearing orange- and white-striped jail clothing, her hands cuffed, her legs shackled, and told Brown she had nothing to do with the murder.

“I didn’t know, I never knew what was going to happen. I didn’t have a thing to do with that,” Rowell said. “I was in fear for my life. I still am. I am very sorry. But I was not involved in that.”

Brown told her that the charge of murder or being a party to the crime of murder is the same and carries the same penalty.

“They are virtually the same,” Brown said.

As she was led from the courtroom by a Ware County deputy, Rowell began to wail.

Also addressed by Brown Thursday morning in the jail courtroom was a case of two men who had been taken into custody overnight Wednesday for a plethora of charges.

Christopher Hunt, who is charged with violation of probation and theft by taking, was also facing a failure to report (to the Tommy Rouse Diversion Center) violation. Brown sent him back to jail and denied bond.

He was arrested on Wednesday.

Jordan Hill also faced the judge on felony theft by taking charges. Brown read off a long list of property he was accused of stealing including a wrench set, drills, a Sawzall, a saw and an impact wrench, as well as other items, all of substantial value. He was allowed a $10,000 bond.

He had also been arrested Wednesday.

