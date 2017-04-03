Rollover Injures Woman

ALMA — An Alma woman was injured Saturday when her car crashed and overturned on Bennett Still Road near its intersection with Big Creek Church Road, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Chelsea Porter, 24, of Alma, was taken by Bacon County ambulance to Bacon County Hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered in the 11:58 a.m. accident, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Driving a 1965 Ford Mustang, Porter was northbound on Bennett Still Road near Big Creek Church Road when the car veered onto the east shoulder.

Dixon said the car returned to the roadway for 144 feet in the northbound lane and began to spin clockwise. The car then skidded onto the east shoulder for 63 feet and overturned for a distance of 70 feet. The car came to rest in a field near the roadway.

Porter was charged with failure to maintain a lane, Dixon said.

Trooper First Class Sherman McClain was in charge of the investigation.