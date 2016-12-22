Robbie Roberson Ford Employees Give To Hospice House

Hospice House officials and volunteers paused during the busy pre-Christmas flurry Tuesday to gratefully accept the significant benevolence of Robbie Roberson Ford and the dealership’s employees. A Christmas auction offered a unique way for the staff to give this Christmastime. “At our Christmas party,” said Cyndee Symons (second from left), “we decided to have an auction to raise money for Hospice. Robbie provided the auction items for us and we raised a nice donation.” Representing the Christian dealership at an informal check presentation ceremony Tuesday are Tracy Lloyd (from left to right) and Symons. Happily participating on the part of the Satilla Hospice House are Anita Douglas, Laurie Calvin, Linda O’Berry, Jan Hill and Glenn Lindsey.