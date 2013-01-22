Robbery, Rape Trial Of Quaderiz Reid Ready To Begin

Jury selection for the rape, aggravated assault and armed robbery trial of Quaderiz Reid was completed Monday in Ware Superior Court and the trial was set to begin at 9 o’clock this morning, said attorney John Thigpen Sr., who along with attorney Alex Brown is representing Reid.

The trial was initially set to be held in February but when a material witness was not available to testify because of the fierce winter flu outbreak, the case was continued until the spring session of court.

Chief Superior Court Judge Dwayne H. Gillis is presiding over the trial.

Reid is charged with entering a house on Eastover Drive on March 18 of last year, raping a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint in the presene of an acquaintance.

He was arrested by Waycross police on the charges later that same day.

A bond hearing was held in April 2017 at which time Gillis denied bond for Reid and ordered him held behind bars until his trial could take place.

At that time, an assistant district attorney argued against bond, saying Reid is charged with “… a heavy, heavy crime and we believe he may re-offend the witnesses … we believe he is a danger.”

Thigpen said a jury that was selected in February to hear the trial had to be dismissed and a new trial date set when the witness took ill with the flu.