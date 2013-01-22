Robber Who Used A Machete And Hatchet Is Picked Up In Clinch

A man who used a machete and a hatchet in a robbery at a West Jackson Street residence Monday is now in custody, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Donald Sean Merritt, 35, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of Oakview Drive in Millwood, was arrested for a misdemeanor crime in Clinch County Thursday and has been booked into the Ware County jail, said Royal.

Merritt is charged with armed robbery based on interviews of several witnesses and evidence gathered during the execution of a search warrant at the location where he robbed a man at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, said Royal.

Witnesses at the house in the 2300 block of West Jackson Street gave information to detectives that led to the arrest of Merritt, said Royal.

In investigating the robbery report, lawmen arrested five people at the Jackson Street home on drug law violation charges as marijuana and methamphetamine were seen in the house, said Royal.

Those five remain in the Ware County jail, the sheriff said.

Merritt will be taken before a magistrate and formally charged, Royal said.

The sheriff applauded the efforts of his detectives and deputies in solving the case quickly and getting the person responsible behind bars.

