Robber At Local Business Hits Two Men, Takes Some Cash, Wallet And Wristwatch

Two men were sitting and talking in a tire garage in the 1400 block of Albany Avenue (at Waller Street) about 8 p.m. Friday when a white man walked in with a gun in his hand and demanded money, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

The man demanded money and rummaged around inside the business. Skerratt said the robber found some money and grabbed it. He was confronted by the men, struck them, stole some personal items and fled.

“One of the men asked him what he was doing. At that point, the man struck the victim in the eye with the butt of the gun, stole his watch and his wallet,” said Skerratt. “The other victim was punched in the left side of his face and knocked to the ground.”

Skerratt said one of them called 911 and described their attacker as a white male, about 5-foot-8, 220 pounds with black hoodie, ski mask and gloves.

Emergency Medical Service technicians were summoned to examine the two men, Skerratt said. Both declined transport to the hospital.

A perimeter around the business was set up and Ware State Prison Officer Matt Gorley arrived with a tracking dog. The man was able to elude capture.

“That case has been turned over to Detective Missy Thrift for further investigation,” said Skerratt.