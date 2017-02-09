Rear-Ender Near School Bus Injures One Woman

A Waycross woman was slightly injured Wednesday when her car struck the rear of a pickup truck that had stopped for a school bus on Jamestown Road just north of Blalock Avenue, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Lauryn Alexis Boyd, 18, of Huckabee Road, was taken by Ware County ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross for treatment of her injuries, said Royal.

Driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, Boyd was southbound on Jamestown Road. Royal said a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by George Richard Thomas, 55, of Brogdon Road, was stopped and waiting for a school bus that was picking up a child when Boyd’s car struck the rear of the truck.

Neither of the vehicles hit the bus, Royal said. The sheriff was not sure how many people were on the bus but noted that no one was hurt and the bus was not damaged as it was not involved in the collision.

Both the Boyd car and the Thomas truck had moderate damage.

Deputy James Aldridge investigated the 7:08 a.m. crash.