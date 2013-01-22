Rear-Ender Injures Men

A driver and his passenger were slightly injured Tuesday in a rear-end collision on Ossie Davis Parkway at McDonald Street, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Brian Courson, 28, of Nicholls, and his passenger, Albert Collins, 37, were treated by Ware County Emergency Medical Technicians at the scene but were not transported for further treatment, said Cox.

Linda Walker, 51, of Waycross, was charged with following too closely behind another vehicle, said Cox.

Courson, driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, was northbound on Ossie Davis Parkway and had stopped for a red traffic light, Cox said, adding that Walker, who was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban, told police she was distracted by an insect on her leg and did not see that the vehicle ahead had stopped.

The Walker vehicle struck the rear of the Courson vehicle so hard it propelled the truck through the intersection, Cox said. The Courson vehicle had extensive damage while Courson’s vehicle had moderate damage, Cox said.

Officer Ashley Boatright investigated the 8:35 p.m. accident.