Rail Car Hits Rice Yard Worker

A CSX railroad employee was seriously injured early today when he was hit by a car on a train as he was working in Rice Yard, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Jason Fiveash, 45, of Waycross, a pedestrian, was working in the yard when a train, which was reversing toward the north, said Cox, struck Fiveash. He said it was a rail car, not a locomotive, that hit Fiveash.

Dr. Bill Parham, director of Ware County Emergency Medical Service, said assistance was called for at 3:32 this morning and an ambulance crew responded.

The crew requested Air Evac helicopter and Fiveash was flown to UF Health Jacksonville with significant head injuries. Parham said the helicopter landed nearby, but he was not clear about the specific location, either at Ware County High School or on Haines Avenue, to load the patient.

Fiveash was flown to the hospital in Jacksonville as the Air Evac crew cared for him until they arrived at UF Health.

“He was conscience but he had significant injuries,” said Parham.

Neither Parham nor Cox had an up-to-the minute report of the man’s condition this morning at 8:30, though Parham was optimistic.

“I think he will be OK,” said Parham. “But I have not heard anything this morning.”

Friends and family of Fiveash took to Facebook to call for prayers on his behalf. Some of them reported that he enjoyed “a wonderful Easter celebration” before reporting to work.

“I am asking everyone to pray for my buddy,” said one Facebook user. “I know God is looking out for him.”