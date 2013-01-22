Prowling Thief Jailed In Coffee

DOUGLAS — An Ambrose man has been charged with prowling and theft by taking after Coffee County Sheriff’s detectives linked him to two criminal incidents this week, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Detectives were notified of an unidentified black male caught on camera Monday rummaging around a residence in the Bushnell community where he was suspected of trying to gain unlawful entrance into the home, said Wooten.

Another report was later made in the same area, in which the victim said someone had entered a vehicle and had stolen two firearms, the sheriff said.

On Tuesday, detectives successfully identified the suspect as Cato Rashad Williams, 23, of Ambrose, said Wooten.

“Williams was located at his residence in Ambrose, where detectives discovered one of the stolen firearms in his vehicle,” said Wooten. “They also learned the other firearm had been sold and were able to recover it, as well.”

Williams remains in the Coffee County jail awaiting a bond hearing.

