Pound Of Pot, 2 Guns Are Seized

Douglas Woman Booked At Jail Following ‘Bust’

DOUGLAS — A Coffee County woman faces drug distribution and firearms charges following an investigation by the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit Thursday night, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Mary Kight (also known as Mary Cortez, Mary Reyes) was arrested at a residence on East Walker Street around 8 p.m. Thursday, said Wooten. Wooten said drug unit detectives with the assistance of Coffee County Sheriff’s Office K-9s conducted the investigation.

“A search of the home was conducted, and agents subsequently discovered two loaded firearms and approximately one pound of high grade marijuana,” said Wooten.

Kight was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, said Wooten.

She was booked into the Coffee County jail.