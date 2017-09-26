POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Smuggling contraband: Justin Wade Green, 27, of Kingston, Ga., and Melissa Sue Getzendaner, 27, of Rome, Ga., were arrested at 5:40 a.m. Monday after they attempted to enter Ware State Prison carrying a bag of cell phones and tobacco without the consent of the warden; Ware County Deputy Bruce Burrows was dispatched to the prison in reference to people crossing the guard line with contraband; the suspects walked up to the prison through a pecan orchard carrying a black bag; inside the bag were 18 touch-screen cell phones, several other cell phones and some tobacco; the woman told lawmen she was to earn $300 for “making the drop” and she was paying Green $100 to drive her to Waycross from north Georgia; they were taken to the Ware County jail and booked on two felony counts each of charges of procuring prohibited items for inmates.

•Theft: a red and black 2,000-watt Honda generator valued at $1,700 was reported stolen from underneath a carport in the 6300 block of Jamestown Road; it was last seen on Sept. 15 and was reported stolen Monday after the victim could not find it; Deputy James Aldridge took the report from the man who said he had borrowed the generator from a friend; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Financial identity fraud: a resident in the 800 block of East Waring Street reported that between Sept. 19 and Friday he received letters from QVC, Old Navy and Kohl’s in Decatur, all claiming he owed outstanding balances; he also had a letter from Target declining a credit card application; a check of his credit report showed he had accounts with Synchrony Bank and Walmart that he told police he had never applied for; he believes someone obtained his identification and opened the accounts; Waycross police are investigating.