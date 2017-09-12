POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Stabbing: a warrant has been issued for Shaun Anthony Spivey, 33, of Whispering Pines Trail, for aggravated assault that occurred about 8:51 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 500 block of Sonidale Drive; a male victim was cut on the arm while he was trying to get Spivey to leave his home after an argument; the victim was taken by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment; Ware County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking anyone who knows Spivey’s whereabouts to call 287-4327 or call 911.

•Vehicle theft: a white Lincoln Zephyr was reported stolen in the 3200 block of the Brunswick Highway between 5:10 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday; Deputy Jeff Nolan responded and talked to the business manager who pointed to a window being kicked out for entry; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Theft: a man in the 4200 block of North River Road hosted a gathering Saturday and about 11:30 p.m. the crowd left; after his acquaintances left, the host discovered his .40-caliber Glock pistol with a Black Hawk brand holster was missing; Deputy Zabrae Williams took the initial report; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Drugs: Johnathan Floyd Hester, 40, of the 1800 block of Geary Street; charged with possession of methamphetamine and simple assault; Ware County Deputy Jeff Nolan responded to the Geary Street address about 11 a.m. Sunday in reference to a domestic dispute; while checking Hester, the deputy found a bag of crystal meth in his pocket; he was taken to the Ware County jail.

•Theft by taking: a woman who resides in the 1200 block of Lakeview Drive reported that between Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. and Friday at 4:25 p.m., she had several people staying at her residence; during that time, a white gold diamond ring, valued at $2,200 went missing; she has a suspect in mind; Waycross Police are investigating.

•Financial transaction card fraud: occurred in the 1700 block of Memorial Drive between Aug. 1 and Aug. 28; the victim said a former employee who was released in July still had a company fuel card and during August, used the card five times at a business in 1700 block of Memorial Drive; Waycross Police are investigating.

•Burglary: a Sony PlayStation IV, a Wii game system, an X-Box 360 with Connect accessories were reported stolen at a house in the 1900 block of Carswell Avenue between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday; Deputy Jonathan Oliver responded and spoke with the victim who noted that someone broke out the back door and shot two BB bullets into the bedroom window; no one was found inside when the deputy arrived; an investigation is underway.