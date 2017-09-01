POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

•Theft: beginning in February and continuing through recent days, someone employed with a business in the 2200 block of Memorial Drive has stolen money from the store, a total of $11,862.08; Waycross police are conducting an investigation into the internal theft.

•Theft: several pieces of jewelry that belonged to the deceased wife of the occupant of a house in the 1600 block of Booth Street have been stolen, along with a quantity of money; the items listed stolen were valued at more than $12,000; Waycross police are investigating.

•Theft: a red 900-watt “Black Mack” model generator was reported stolen from outside a house on Carol Street some time prior to 9:15 p.m. Thursday; the occupant of the house had been away from home and upon returning, discovered the absence of the machine; Ware County detectives are investigating.