POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

•Attempted assault: an assault victim said she was walking home on the east side of Waycross Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. when two white males and one black male approached her and grabbed her; she got away but her shirt was torn and one of her pants pockets was ripped as well; Waycross police are investigating.

•Robbery: Waycross police officers were called to the hospital at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday; a man there told them he was attacked by three black males in the 500 block of South Georgia Parkway Tuesday between 5 and 7 p.m.; he said one struck him with a 2-by-4 board and another stole his black LG cellphone; Waycross police, who are suspicious about some of the man’s claims, including the time frame (waiting more than a day before seeking treatment), are investigating.

•Aggravated battery: a man was visiting friends in the 300 block of Garlington Avenue Wednesday; at about 7 p.m., he was attacked by an unknown black male who arrived at the location and began punching him; as a result of the attack, the victim lost four teeth; Waycross police are investigating.