POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

•Counterfeit: an unidentified white female entered a store in the 400 block of Memorial Drive at 3:05 p.m. Friday and purchased a rod and reel, using seven counterfeit $20 bills to pay; she left the store in a red vehicle with a license plate that shows the car was stolen in LaGrange; Waycross police are investigating.

•Attempt to purchase drugs: Joseph Abram Sadler, 38, of Hortense; charged with use of a communication device for a drug transaction and attempting to purchase a controlled substances; at 11:34 p.m. Thursday, Ware County detectives intercepted a phone communication in reference to purchasing drugs; working undercover, detectives directed that person to the 1900 block of State Street where he attempted to purchase a controlled substance; he was taken to the Ware County jail by Sgt. Robert Weiss and Detective James Cox.

•Drugs: August Dawn Miller, 38, of the 600 block of Brunel St.; charged with possession of methamphetamine and use of a communication device to attempt the sale of drugs; Ware County Sgt. Robert Weiss and Detective James Cox seized a bag of methamphetamine out of a car in the 1700 block of the South Georgia Parkway after intercepting a communication in an attempt to sell the controlled substance at 6:46 p.m. Thursday; she was booked into the Ware County jail.

•Drugs: Jacob Dakota Meeks, 20, 2531 Prescott St.; charged with possession of cocaine; Ware County deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Montgomery Street at 11:35 a.m. Sunday in reference to a domestic dispute; while deputies were at the house, they saw in plain view a bag of cocaine; Meeks was taken to the Ware County jail.

•Theft: a Hitachi power drill set was reported stolen at a house in the 1100 block of Woods Road between May 13 and Friday; the victim believes the items were stolen by someone familiar to the occupants; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Burglary: a Craftsman self-propelled push mower valued at $300 was reported stolen out of a shed in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Drive about 7:25 p.m. Saturday; the owner of the shed was driving in his vehicle when he saw from another road that his shed door was open; he then went to his shed where he discovered the door had been broken open and the mower missing; a possible suspect has been named; Waycross police are investigating.