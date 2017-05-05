POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

•Drugs: Christina Walker, 38, of Albany Avenue; arrested Wednesday about 9:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of Memorial Drive when she was found passed out in a car parked near the entrance of a store; a K-9 officer was called and the dog alerted on the vehicle; inside, Waycross police found two syringes containing a controlled substance and some alprazlam (Schedule IV) pills; she was taken into custody and charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug related objects; she was being held in the Ware County jail.

•Theft, financial fraud: Carol Martinkoski, 48, of Margaret Street; arrested Thursday by Waycross police on warrants charging her with theft by taking and financial fraud in July 2016; she was being held in the Ware County jail.

•Terroristic threats: William Greer, 34, of Wardlaw Street; he was arrested Thursday about 7:30 p.m. and charged with making terroristic threats at a location in the 1900 block of Tebeau Street on April 8; he was taken to the Ware County jail after being arrested by Waycross police.

•Vehicle burglary: a gray backpack was stolen out of a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Laurel Street between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday; no sign of forced entry was evident; Waycross police are investigating.

•Vehicle burglary: a transmitter, a number of CDs, a pack of checks and a car charger for a cell phone were stolen out of a Mercury four-door car parked in the 100 block of Hebard Street between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning; deputies found no sign of forced entry and believe the doors may have been left unlocked; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Theft: several items were stolen out of a metal storage building in the 500 block of West Waring Street between May 19 and Thursday at about 4 p.m.; Deputy Michael Patterson spoke with the owner who determined that about 40 pounds of copper wiring and a basketball goal were stolen; the owner noticed the back door of the building had been broken open and items were scattered all about inside the building; Ware County detectives are investigating.