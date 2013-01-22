POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Suspicious person: Donald Edson Bigner, 35, of the 200 block of Harriett’s Bluff in Camden County; Ware County deputies Michael Patterson and Hunter Thomas were dispatched to the 4000 block of Memorial Drive to investigate a suspicious person who’d been sitting in a tan car behind some bushes at the residential location; the owner of the property confronted the man and asked why he was there; he told the owner he had to relieve himself; on the ground just outside the car door were tools used in the commission of a burglary, a bolt cutter and a scissor jack; Ware deputies issued a lookout for the vehicle after the owner made him leave; a Georgia State Patrol trooper observed the vehicle just inside Charlton County and made a traffic stop; the trooper found the tools described by the property owner and the man also had latex gloves in his pocket; he will be brought back to Ware County to face charges.

•Drugs: Benjamin Lee Taylor, 32, of Hazlehurst; charged with possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; he was booked into the Ware County jail after a Waycross police officer stopped his vehicle on Ossie Davis Parkway near Clough Street for equipment violation; he was taken to the Ware County jail for booking following the 3:05 Sunday traffic stop.

•Drugs: Ashlie Nichole Smith, 33, of Waycross; charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug-related objects used for smoking marijuana and violation of the Georgia Hands-Free Law; a Waycross police officer stopped a vehicle on Lee Avenue at Knight Avenue after he saw the driver using a cell phone while operating a vehicle; a search of the vehicle turned up a Schedule II drug and objects used to ingest drugs; Smith was booked into the Ware County jail about 2 p.m. Saturday.

•Burglary, theft: Ware County deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Johnny Minchew Road Friday in reference to some property that had gone missing between Dec. 15 and Friday; stolen from the location were an air compressor, two dump trailers, several tires, a pull-behind mower and a flatbed GMC truck; Ware County detectives are investigating.