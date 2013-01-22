POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Vehicle theft: Mario Annivel Fernandez, 64, formerly of California, listed as homeless; charged with theft by taking of a vehicle; the owner of a blue 2003 Dodge Neon left the keys in her car and the doors unlocked when she entered a store in the 3900 block of the Brunswick Highway about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday; when the owner returned outside, the car was gone; Ware County Deputy Craig Colley took the report and issued a lookout for the car; Georgia State Patrol Trooper Myles Cooper was patrolling in Brantley County when he observed the vehicle; Fernandez was taken into custody and booked into the Ware County jail; suspected drugs inside the car were sent to be tested for contraband.

•Drugs: Joseph Blake Johns, 25, of Monroe Street, Cheyenne Nicole Johns, 22, of Monroe Street, and Brittany Lynn Frey, 28, of Margaret Street, all charged with felony drug possession after a traffic stop for a window tint violation; Sgt. Robert Weiss, with Detective James Cox and Detective Blake Lewis, along with Deputy Jeff Nolan assisting, made a traffic stop in the 800 block of Waring Street just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday; the occupants of the vehicle gave consent to be searched and officers discovered a supply of oxycodone; officers discovered that Cheyenne Johns was under a Fourth Amendment Waiver and after inspecting her phone, she was charge with conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act by offering drug sales on her phone, giving a false name, use of a communications device to violate the law and possession of oxycodone, a Schedule II drug; Joseph Johns was charged with a window tint violation, use of a communication to conduct illegal business and possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute; Frey was charged with conspiracy to sell oxycodone, giving false name and violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine; she was also under a bench warrant for methamphetamine possession; all three were booked into the Ware County jail.

•Drugs: Michael Lewis Yawn, 57, of Charlotte Street, and Mary Ann Fulford, 26, of Albany Avenue; both charged with possession of morphine (Schedule II), possession of alprazolam and possession of oxycodone; Cpl. Brian Newman and Deputy Jeff Nolan went to the 700 block of Charlotte Street to speak with people who lived there; they learned Fulford had a Fourth Amendment Waiver and were given permission to search; the officers found in her room a white powder and multiple pills, seized more than one phone, a supply of alprazolam, morphine sulfate and both were taken to the Ware County jail.

•Vehicle theft: a 2015 Polaris Ranger four-wheel vehicle model 570 valued at $5,000 was reported stolen from underneath a lean-to at a farm in the 8000 block of Alma Highway some time Thursday; Deputy Tanner Farmer responded and took the reported; the man has video surveillance as evidence; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Burglary: a 42-inch TV, a 32-inch TV, a quantity of jewelry and an undisclosed amount of money were stolen out of a house in the 8500 block of Rickerson Road about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday; evidence of forced entry was found and a possible suspect vehicle was seen in the area; Ware County detectives are investigating.