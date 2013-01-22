POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Drugs: Levi Brandon Thrift, 31, of the 1900 block of Carswell Avenue; charged with possession of hydrocodone; Deputy Zabrae Williams made a traffic stop on Cox Road at County Line Road about 8 p.m. Monday and found the vehicle’s driver in possession of hydrocodone; he was taken to the Ware County jail.

•Burglary: Willie James Clark, 53, arrested Monday about midnight in the 800 block of Summit Street after a witness observed him breaking into an outdoor shed there; Waycross police responded and located Clark; nothing was taken out of the shed; Clark was charged with burglary and possession of tools for the commission or a burglary, as well as obstruction of officers; he was taken to the Ware County jail.

•Vehicle burglary: a Glock 43 pistol with an ankle holster was reported stolen out of a Ford pickup truck parked in the 1900 block of Ben Hill Avenue some time prior to 7 a.m. Monday; no sign of forced entry was found; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Theft: a number of power tools reported stolen from a location in the 600 block of East Waring Street; stolen were a Calliope brand hand-held radio, nail guns, staple guns and more; Ware County detectives are investigating.