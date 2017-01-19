POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Armed robbery: Crystal Nicole McCoy, 30, of Waycross; turned herself in at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on four warrants charging her with armed robbery, being a party to the crime of armed robbery involving weapons; she is accused of being the getaway driver for Parker Russell Prescott (the so-called Blond Bandit), 31, of the 800 block of Carswell Street, who was arrested Tuesday night on five counts of armed robbery at local stores dating back to early November; both suspects were being held in the Ware County jail this morning.

•Drugs: Cody Allen Turner, 25, of the 1700 block of Lamar Avenue; arrested in Pierce County Wednesday on an outstanding warrant; Ware lawmen had been searching for him since Nov. 22 when he eluded them on Gilmore Street after selling methamphetamine to an undercover operative; he is charged with sales of methamphetamine and other drug charges; he was turned over to Ware County deputies at the county line Wednesday night and was taken to the Ware County jail where he remains this morning.

•Drugs: David Wayne Vaughn, 37, of the 200 block of Jupiter Street; charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II drug, morphine, possession of drugs not in their original container, possession of drug related objects and cruelty to a child; other charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues; Ware County detectives went to serve a warrant in the 200 block of Jupiter Street at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday when they smelled a strong odor of marijuana and then saw a 2-year-old child inside the home where the drugs were located; several morphine pills were found in two separate places, one batch being 60 mg with about 60 pills present; more charges may be forthcoming; Vaughn was taken to the Ware County jail by Sgt. Michael Ray; he was still behind bars this morning.

•Theft: a man’s solitaire ring, gold with 1.75 carat diamond, a women’s gold ring with snowflake one-carat diamond and a Remington 16-gauge shotgun were stolen out of a house in the 3000 block of Johnny Minchew Road between Jan. 1 and Wednesday; it has not been determined how entry into the house was made; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Theft, criminal trespass: someone entered the property of a home-owner on Harvey Thrift Road between early afternoon and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and stole a Husqvarna weedeater; the owner told lawmen this was not the first time he has suffered a loss through theft; Ware County detectives are investigating.