POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Felony theft: a man in the 700 block of East Waring Street reported that someone he had hired to repair an electrical issue had entered his house of residence between Wednesday, Nov. 21, and Tuesday, and stole a substantial amount of money; the victim reported about $1,400 missing; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Criminal damage: Aundie Hernandez, 49, of the 2700 block of Ternest Road; charged with criminal damage to property; a man in the 2300 block of the Alms Highway reported at 1:26 this morning that he heard glass shatter and contacted law enforcement; deputies responded and located Hernandez there, detecting a strong odor of alcohol on her person; she was taken into custody and transported to the Ware County jail where she remained this morning.

•Theft by taking: a small amount of cash, a driver’s license and a Social Security card were reported lifted out of a purse at a business in the 3900 block of the Brunswick Highway some time during the day Tuesday; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Failure to register as sex offender: Robert Lee Chapman, 46, of 808 Quarterman St.; arrested Tuesday at 9:45 and charged with failure to register as a sex offender; Chapman moved to the area on Nov. 20 and had not reported his new place of residence; Deputy Brian Newman established his whereabouts Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. and took him into custody, then booked him into the Ware County jail.