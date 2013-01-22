POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Felony shoplifting: Jonathan Miller, 32, of Waycross; charged with felony shoplifting for taking about $3,000 worth of construction and carpenter tools from Lowe’s with paying for them over a period from Thursday through Saturday; Waycross police were dispatched to Lowe’s in reference to a shoplifting; they were shown a spot in the fence surrounding the garden area where Miller had cut a hole for entry and exit; during the three-day run, he swiped drills, bolt cutters, hatchets, saws and other power tools; he was taken to the Ware County jail and booked on felony shoplifting charges.

•Drugs: Kenneth Aldridge, 40, of Blackshear; charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana; Waycross police were called at 3:30 p.m. Friday to Memorial Satilla Health, 1900 Tebeau St., to a man acting suspiciously and disorderly; police found in his possession a quantity of crystal meth and marijuana; he was transported to the Ware County jail where he was booked on possession charges; he remained at the jail this morning.

•Theft: a bluenose pit bulldog was reported stolen out of a yard in the 500 block of Cherokee Avenue between 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday; the dog was last seen just before noon; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Vehicle burglary: a quantity of cash and a driver’s license were stolen out of a 2005 Ford F150 pickup truck parked in the 2800 block of Swamp Road between 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday; the case has been turned over to Ware County detectives.

•Theft: a 2009 dark green Honda TRX 420 four-wheel all-terrain vehicle was reported stolen in the 3500 block of Needham Road between Friday and Saturday; Ware County detectives are following up with an investigation.