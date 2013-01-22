POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Contraband smuggling: Darlene Dewberry, 40, and John Coleman, 53, both of Decatur, were arrested at 1:34 Wednesday morning attempting to smuggle the cell phones into Ware State Prison; Ware County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota York and Sgt. Robert Weekley responded to a request for assistance at the prison after a 2009 Cadillac car was seen making at least 12 circles around the prison; the driver told the deputies she was looking for her sister’s home on Harris Road but she could not provide a specific address; search was made and a black plastic trash bag was found tucked under the front seat containing many cell phones taped together with duct tape; several bundles of cell phones were seized; Coleman and Dewberry were booked into the Ware County jail on charges of smuggling contraband within the guard line of a state prison.

•Exploitation of an elderly person: a man who resides on St. Catherine’s Drive allowed a woman to enter his home on the pretense of using his restroom Tuesday; after a lengthy period, the 70-year-old man discovered his bedroom door was locked; he pounded on the door and the female came out with a large amount of cash that had been taken out of a coffee can and exited the residence; he told authorities that he knows the woman; Waycross police are investigating.

•Vehicle burglary: Kristy Sara Flake, 38, of Hoboken; arrested Tuesday and charged with entering a vehicle in the 2400 block of Memorial Drive; the owner of the vehicle came out of a store there and saw the woman getting out of her car; the burglar fled on foot but was apprehended “down the road” by Waycross police officers; she was identified on the store video and charged, then booked into the Ware County jail.

•Drugs: Merrell Travis Miller, 26, of Baxley; charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license; Ware County Sheriff’s Deputy Bruce Burrows observed a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee going in the wrong direction on the South Georgia Parkway at Garlington Avenue and made a traffic stop; Miller was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana; he was being held in the Ware County jail after being booked by Ware Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Taylor, Drug Detective Blake Lewis and Burrows.

•Burglary, vehicle theft: someone entered a rural business in the 800 block of Pearly Bowden Road between Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 5 a.m. and entered several vehicles on the property; the burglar then drove away with a 2009 Jeep Liberty; a lookout was posted and the vehicle has been recovered; charges are pending on two individuals; Waycross police are investigating.

•Theft: a Yeti cooler, a jumpstart pack, a Kobalt 229-piece socket set, an air rifle with scope, a fuel jug, a propane tank, some Avett brand reel covers, a Craftsman blower, a Samsung 55-inch LED TV, a Samsung sound bar, two Avett reels, two Shimano rods and other items were stolen out of a house in the 900 block of Stanton Avenue some time between Thursday and Tuesday; Ware County detectives are investigating.