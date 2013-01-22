POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Aggravated assault: Waycross police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 4:19 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Garlington Circle; police were dispatched to the area in reference to a person shot; the victim was taken by ambulance to Memorial Satilla with gunshot wounds; witnesses who were with the victim at the time of the shooting said an unknown person or persons fired shots at a truck in which they were sitting; the victim was still holding his own at last check, according to Sgt. Teresa Grant of the WPD Criminal Investigations Unit.

•Theft: a black and green 1995 GMC Yukon was stolen from outside a residence in the 1400 block of Astoria Road some time prior to Friday morning at dawn; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Drugs: Ware County deputies Sgt. Robert Weiss, Detective Blake Lewis, Detective Missy Thrift and Detective Freddy Henderson executed a search warrant at a camper trailer parked in the 2100 block of Memorial Drive at 3:19 p.m. Friday and arrested three occupants on methamphetamine possession; Stacy E. Williams, 49, of 2102 Memorial Drive, Joseph Talmadge Schrader, 62, homeless, and Victoria Malon Marez, 47, of Valdosta, were taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects; found inside the camper were three bags of methamphetamine, a syringe with liquid methamphetamine, four other syringes, two set of digital scales and a pill bottle containing 31 pills that have yet to be identified; all three were taken to the Ware County jail.

•Drugs: Two people were arrested Friday on drug charges after Ware County deputies went to a house in the 1900 block of McClure Street at 4:40 p.m.; Kennon Jay Aldridge, 45, of Aycock Road, and Heather Lee Rothfieldt, 42, of McClure Street, were arrested by Deputy James Cox, Detective Blake Lewis and Sgt. Robert Weiss; a search of the house turned up a quantity of methamphetamine and glass pipe; both were charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects; both were being held in the Ware County jail.

•Drugs: a man and a woman were arrested Friday at 11:40 p.m. when Ware County Sheriff’s Cpl. Craig Colley stopped them for riding bicycles with no lights on Knight Avenue; Konnie Strickland, 48, of Riley Road, and David Chastain Craig, 31, also of Riley Road; were charged with possession of methamphetamine, a tourniquet and hypodermic needles; they were booked into the Ware County jail.

•Burglary: two pistols, a Springfield .40-caliber and a Taurus .38-caliber, along with an HP laptop and a collection of quarters were reported stolen out of a house in the 3700 block of Albany Avenue between 9:30 and 4 p.m. Sunday; the occupants left to go to church and when they returned home, found the back door open; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Vehicle burglary: a purse and several other personal items were stolen out of a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck parked in the 1900 block of Memorial Drive Friday; when the victim returned to the vehicle, he found the door open; Waycross police are investigating.