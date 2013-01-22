POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

•Vehicle burglary: Michael Mancil, 25, of the 1800 block of Geary Street; arrested Monday about 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Brunel Street where he was accused of entering at least nine vehicles at a tow service business there and stealing items from inside them including several sets of car keys; one vehicle contained the sets of car keys that were then used to enter the other vehicles; several vehicles were tampered with, glass was broken out and several items stolen; Waycross police received a call at 6 a.m. Monday from the business owner that someone was in the parking lot rummaging through the vehicles; an officer arrived and caught up to Mancil, who was arrested on the spot; he was in possession of tools for the commission of a crime and items taken from the vehicles; he was taken to the Ware County jail, charged with nine counts of entering autos and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

•Burglary, theft: Allison Lane Boatright, 36, of Alma; charged with burglary and theft of a vehicle in the 4000 block of Dixie Union Road about 4 p.m. Saturday; Deputy Jeff Nolan and Detective Scott Manning were dispatched to the scene where a neighbor saw a vehicle enter the yard, then saw the homeowners’ vehicle leave at a high rate of speed; another woman, Melissa Denise Lovejoy, 33, of Alma, is being sought; a warrant has been issued for her arrest; Deputy Bernard Cooks responded and assisted with the case; Boatright was being held in the Ware County jail.

•Vehicle burglary: a wallet with credit cards and money was stolen out of a car parked in the 2300 block of Memorial Drive Thursday about noon; the doors were left unlocked when the entry occurred between 10:30 and 11:45 a.m.; Waycross police detectives are investigating.