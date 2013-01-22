POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Cruelty to a child: Claneshai Stewart, 27, and Terrance Mitchell, 40, of the 900 block of “K” Street; charged with felony cruelty to a child in the first degree; they were arrested Saturday after an investigation into excessive marks found on the body of a 4-year-old boy who had been “punished” between Sept. 14 and Thursday; suspects were being held in the Ware County jail after being arrested by Waycross police.

•Arson: a white 2016 Nissan Altima parked in the 1200 block of Fluker Street was destroyed by fire about 11:30 p.m. Sunday; the owner told lawmen he heard a crackling, popping noise and looked outside to find the vehicle aflame; Deputy Jason Aldridge took the report from the owners who had previously reported damages to their vehicle; when the deputy arrived, the car was fully engulfed in flames; Ware County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to extinguish the blaze; Detective Freddy Henderson is investigating the case.

•Shots fired: Waycross police were dispatched to the 500 block of Walnut Street at 3:10 a.m. Saturday in reference to shots fired toward the apartment complex; many gunshots were fired; nobody was hit; no arrest has been made; Waycross police detectives are investigating.

•Drugs: Mary Lorena Harris, 48, of Blackshear, and Sheila Ann Peagler, 42, of Blackshear; arrested for possession of methamphetamine and other items following a vehicle stop at Ternest Road and Wren Avenue about 11:42 a.m. Sunday; Deputy Jeff Nolan was patrolling the area when he saw the tan and silver Ford Escape switching lanes without signaling; he also detected very heavy window tinting; Harris was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, lane violations, crossing the guard line with methamphetamine; Peagler was charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug, alprazolam, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects; after they reached the jail, a female deputy found Harris had methamphetamine inside her clothing; both were being held in the Ware County jail.

•Burglary and vehicle theft: a Buick Park Avenue and a Honda Rancher four-wheel all-terrain vehicle were reported stolen at a location in the 4000 block of Dixie Union Road about 3:56 p.m. Saturday; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Aggravated battery: two men arriving home in the 400 block of Garlington Avenue between 3:47 and 4:11 a.m. Thursday got into an argument that turned physical; one of the men struck the other in the face numerous times, breaking his nose; no arrest has been made; the victim was taken to the emergency room for treatment; Waycross police detectives are investigating.

•Burglary: between Sept. 1 and Friday, someone entered a house in the 700 block of Charlotte Street and stole four TVs; a 16-year-old boy has been charged with the burglary by Waycross police; he was turned over to juvenile authorities.