POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Drugs: James Edward Dubberly, 44, of Baxley, Connie Wilson Griffin, 43, of Baxley, and Clayton Allen McGuirt, 43, of Baxley; arrested Friday about 2 p.m. during a traffic stop on Memorial Drive near Hatcher Point Road; Detective Blake Lewis stopped the vehicle for crossing the fog line; in the black Ford Expedition, the detectives found several drugs of Schedule I, II, III and IV including methamphetamine, alprazalam, carisoprodol, suboxone, hydrocodone, byprenorphine and drug related objects; all three were taken to the Ware County jail and booked on the charges; Dubberly was also charged with driving with a suspended license.

•Burglary: a Frigidaire brand air conditioning unit and an AC unit of unknown brand were reported stolen out of a vacant house in the 800 block of South Augusta Avenue between June 23 and Friday; Deputy Michael Strickland took the report and discovered several points of possible forced entry; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Theft: an undisclosed amount of money was stolen out of a car parked in the 700 block of Spurgeon Street between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 2:50 a.m. Saturday; the owner told police the alarm went off a couple of times during the night and that one of the windows would not let up, that she has plastic over it; Waycross detectives are investigating.

•Burglary: clothing items, tools and a thermos valued at $70 were reported stolen out of an apartment in the 600 block of Summit Street between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Friday; Waycross detectives are investigating.