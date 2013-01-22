POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Drugs: Jermaine Faison, 45, of Waycross; charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, trafficking in crack cocaine, possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana; Waycross police were on foot patrol in the 900 block of City Boulevard when they smelled the odor of burning marijuana emanating from a motel room; they waited until the man left his room at 2:22 this morning and drove from the motel parking lot; officers in a patrol unit made a traffic stop and Faison was arrested and the drugs were seized; he was being held in the Ware County jail.

•Fleeing, obstruction, drug paraphernalia: David Bryan Vickers, 24, of the 800 block of Winona Avenue; Deputy Jeff Nolan observed a man riding a motorcycle without a safety helmet at Jamestown Road and Vann Road about 4:15 p.m. in a heavy rainfall; the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the rider fled; the motorcycle began to sputter and slow down, prompting the rider to jump off and flee through a yard and over a private fence; he was found to have a methamphetamine pipe in his pocket; he was being held in the Ware County jail charged with fleeing, attempting to elude police, possession of a drug-related object, obstruction of an officer and failure to wear a helmet when riding an open machine.

•Theft: a 2006 E-Z-Go golf cart was reported stolen at a residence in the 4700 block of Jamestown Road between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6:45 a.m. today; the machine was parked next to the house at that location; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Burglary: a woman reported to Waycross police that she started out to mow her grass on Tuesday and noticed that someone had broken a window in her shed in the 700 block of Quarterman Street, stole two lawn mowers and two rakes; the break-in occurred between Friday at 5 p.m. and Tuesday around 5 a.m.; Waycross police are investigating.

•Vehicle burglary: a black and white purse, a tote bag and some money were reported stolen out of a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Beacon Street between 5:30 and 6:15 p.m. Tuesday; the owner was inside a business there and when she returned to her vehicle, discovered the items missing; nothing else was damaged; police said someone broke a window and just reached in and took the items; Waycross police are investigating.

•Vehicle burglary: a vehicle parked in the 2200 block of Tebeau Street between 12:01 and 6:45 a.m. Tuesday was entered by breaking a passenger side window; nothing appeared to be missing other than some papers; the inside of the vehicle had been rummaged through; Waycross police are investigating.