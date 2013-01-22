POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

•Stolen gun, drugs: three suspects were arrested during a Fourth Amendment waiver search of a residence, 403 Eads St., by Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies, probation officers and Waycross Police detectives Tuesday; arrested were Howard Terrell Barkley, 21, 403 Eads St., Patrice Shabazz Jacobs, 28, 403 Eads St., Leon F. Williams, 62, 620 Hurley St.; Williams was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule II drug (oxycodone); Jacobs and Barkley were charged for the drug possession, theft by receiving stolen property, a gun, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; the officers discovered the powdered substance, identified as cocaine, and two white pills, ID’d as oxycodone, plus a gun stolen in Pierce County that initiated the search.

•Motor vehicle theft: arrested was Scott Douglas, 60, 4511 Mockingbird Lane; charged with theft by taking-motor vehicle; Waycross police arrested him on a warrant issued for the theft of a vehicle from the 1000 block of Central Avenue in May.

•Exploitation of the elderly: forgery-4th degree: a woman, 87, reported that she paid a man with a $100 check for doing yard work at her 1800 block of Knight Avenue residence on July 17; the suspect added a zero to the amount, making it $1,000 and cashed the check at the bank; Waycross Police are investigating.

•Theft: vandalism: someone entered a business in the 600 block of Knight Avenue between 12:15 and 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and did damage to property valued at $3,000 and stole currency; Waycross Police are investigating.

•Burglary: Waycross Police are investigating a reported burglary of a residence in the 1000 block of Central Avenue that occurred between July 20 and Wednesday; the resident was away while the power was off for an extended period of time; he returned to discover cash and numerous personal items missing; Waycross Police are investigating.

•Theft: someone entered a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Memorial Drive sometime Wednesday or Thursday and took change and belongings; there was no sign of force entry; Waycross Police are investigating.