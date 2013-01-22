POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Theft by taking: several weapons were stolen from a residence in the 5100 block of Pineview Road between July 18 and Monday; a woman returned home to discover missing a Marlin .22-magnum rifle, 12-gauge shotgun, .30-.30 bolt action rifle and .243 single-shot rifle; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Theft by taking: between Tuesday at 2 p.m. and Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. someone stole a 35-quart Yeti cooler and a 19-quart Engel cooler from the back of a 2014 Toyota Tacoma parked in the 800 block of Arlington Avenue; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Auto burglary: a man parked his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado at a friend’s house in the 2300 block of Walter Street Wednesday at 5 p.m.; vehicle was locked with wallet inside; he returned to his vehicle at 7:20 p.m. to find a 2-inch-by-2-inch gold coin had been taken from his wallet; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Waycross police investigating burglary at a house in 800 block of Carters Lane that occurred some time Monday or Tuesday, said Waycross Police Detective Sgt. Teresa Grant; entry was made into the house and numerous household items were reported stolen.

•Vandalism: a man reported that his 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck was parked in the 1800 block of Sinclair Street between Monday at 6 p.m. and Wednesday at 6 p.m.; when he went out to the vehicle, someone had “keyed” deep scratches in both sides and the hood of the truck; on one side was scratched the word, “racist;” on the other side were the words, “cracker” and “honkey;” Ware County detectives are investigating.