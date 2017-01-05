POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Drugs: Lemuel Johnson Corley, 53, of 10th Street, Waycross; charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II drug (hydrocodone) and possession of drugs not kept in their original container; Ware County Sgt. Michael Ray and Georgia State Patrol Trooper Myles Cooper had momentarily parked their units in a parking lot in the 500 block of Knight Avenue Wednesday at 9:09 p.m. and were conversing when they observed Corley enter the lot driving a 1986 Toyota Tacoma; the lawmen recognized him and checked to see if he had warrants outstanding; it was discovered he was wanted in Cook County for a probation violation; as he was confronted and a pat-down search conducted, he was found to be in possession of hydrocodone pills in his right pants pocket; a search of his pickup truck turned up two bags of crystal methamphetamine; he was taken into custody and transported to the Ware County jail where he remained this morning.

•Theft: a red Kazuma Cheetah Model 200 series motorcycle was reported stolen at a business on Knight Avenue some time between last July and Wednesday; the machine had been left at the business for repairs and was discovered to be missing Wednesday; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Theft: a central heating and air conditioning unit was reported missing from its location in the 700 block of Garlington Avenue Wednesday about 6:20 p.m.; the complainant went to the location Wednesday to check on the facility and walked around the building; at that point he detected the absence of the unit; he had last seen it on Dec. 22; Waycross police are investigating.

•Theft: a wallet containing cash and other personal items was reported stolen at a house in the 5000 block of Buck Road off the Valdosta Highway some time between Sunday and Wednesday; the victim told lawmen he had been home sick with the flu and several people had entered his residence during that time; on Wednesday, he discovered his wallet to be missing; Ware County detectives are investigating.