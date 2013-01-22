POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

•Drugs: Shauna Marie Murray, 26, of Satilla Trail, Blackshear, and Joseph Benjamin Herrin, 27, of Oak Ridge Circle, Blackshear; arrested about 4:20 a.m. Friday at Jamestown Road and Blalock Avenue; lawmen were summoned to the area after a car struck a concrete fence; both occupants were searched and Murray was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug (pills), possession of drug related objects and was wanted on an outstanding probation warrant; Herrin was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug related objects and numerous traffic offenses; he was also wanted on an outstanding probation warrant; both were taken to the Ware County jail. •Burglary: Cody Dwight Ables, 26, of Kenwood Drive, and Matthew Black Turner, 33, of Trudie Road, Blackshear; arrested Saturday and charged with the Tuesday burglary of a house in the 200 block of Owen Lee Road; a witness reported that two white males had broken into the house; the investigation led Deputy Zabrae Williams to talk with Ables, whom he found him in possession of methamphetamine; he was taken to the jail and charged with possession of meth and for burglary; after Ables was booked, lawmen secured a warrant for the second man and arrested Turner; when Turner arrived at the Ware County jail, he was also found in possession of methamphetamine; both remained in the jail this morning. •Vehicle burglaries: Ware County detectives responded to three vehicle burglaries over the weekend; one in the 2600 block of Ternest Road where a New England 12-gauge shotgun was stolen; one in the 2200 block of Devandrene Road where a small amount of cash and some cards were taken; and one in the 4400 block of Mockingbird lane where a Smith&Wesson 9mm pistol was stolen; all three incidents are under investigation.