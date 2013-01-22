POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

•Vehicle theft: Mary Ann Young, 35, of the 1800 block of Hood Street; charged with theft of a vehicle; a 2003 Ford Windstar was reported stolen about 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Pinehurst Drive; while a deputy was taking the report, 911 received a call about an abandoned vehicle that fit the description on the north end of ABC Avenue stuck on railroad property near the railroad tracks; a woman was nearby and it was determined that she was the one who had taken the van; Deputy Bruce Burrows and Deputy Zabrae Williams drove her to the Ware County jail where she was booked.

•Possession of stolen property: three boys under the age of 16 were arrested Friday about 7:39 p.m. after officers were dispatched to an overturned ATV on Cabinet Street at Emerson Street; the ATV had been stolen in Valdosta; one of the boys who was driving was charged with driving with no license and driving with no insurance; all three were charged with possession of stolen items; Waycross police turned them over to juvenile authorities.

•Theft: a 2006 Honda ATV was reported stolen in the 3000 block of North Street between 9 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday; the machine had been secured with a chain and lock; the lock was cut and the ATV was stolen; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Burglary, theft: a Honda 250 all-terrain vehicle, a tan Yeti cooler, a CD player, a new set of pots and pans still in the box and other items were reported stolen at a house in the 7900 block of Jamestown Road between Wednesday and Sunday; evidence was found that someone broke in; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Theft: a man went to get his car washed in the 2200 block of Memorial Drive Saturday and took several items out of the back of his truck, placed them on the ground while he drove through the car wash; moments later, the Makita saw, rod and reel, Renita team iron, tack box and contents and set of knives, all valued at more than $3,000, were gone; Waycross police have a suspect.

•Drugs: Oscar Lawrence Johns Jr., 32, and Kyle Brown Bennett, 32, both of 503 E. Ware St.; charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana (felony amount), and drug related objects; Ware County deputies Zabrae Williams and Sgt. Michael Ray went to the Ware Street house at 4:23 p.m. Friday to execute a warrant but the person they were seeking was not there; deputies saw in plain view some marijuana, a digital sale, some crystal methamphetamine, needles and smoking devices; all of the contraband was seized and the men were arrested and taken to the Ware County jail.

•Drugs: Donovan Wade Drury, 25, of the 1900 block of McClure Street; charged with possession of a Schedule III drug; Ware County Cpl. Craig Colley was at the intersection of State and Blackshear avenues at 9:48 p.m. Saturday when he witnessed two pedestrians exchange something hand-to-hand; one of the men entered a convenience store there; Colley followed and confronted the man who said he had nothing illegal, but he was found in possession of a supply of suboxone; Drury was taken to the Ware County jail.

•Vehicle burglary: a Michael Kors purse, wallet, credit cards and about $500 in cash were stolen out of a Lexus parked in the 1200 block of Pruitt Drive between 3 and 7 a.m. Saturday; a door was found ajar by a Waycross police officer who was in the area on an investigation.

•Theft: assorted tools were reported stolen at a residence in the 3300 block of Carswell Avenue as they disappeared over a two-year period; a woman told lawmen her husband had died and she just recently discovered the tools were missing; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Burglary: someone entered a back door and stole a 55-inch TV at a house in the 1100 block of Albany Avenue between 6 and 11:35 p.m. Saturday; the owners returning home after a short absence discovered the burglary; Waycross police are investigating.

•Burglary: two tool belts and miscellaneous tools stored at a vacant rental house in the 700 block of Brunel Street were stolen between April 6 at 11 a.m. and Saturday at 10:40 a.m.; Waycross police are investigating.

•Vehicle burglary: about $10 in change, along with a rod and reel, were stolen when two vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a Jeep Cherokee parked in the 1000 block of Cherokee Drive, were entered between 12:01 and 8 a.m. Saturday; Waycross police are investigating.

•Vehicle burglary: a wallet and a book bag containing personal items were reported stolen out of a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup truck parked in the 1900 block of the Brunswick Highway between 10 p.m. Wednesday and noon Friday; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Vehicle burglary: a few dollars in change were stolen out of two vehicles, a Nissan Altima and a Nissan 350, parked in the 1200 block of Gloria Circle between 10 p.m. Friday and 7:20 a.m. Saturday; an officer checking other break-ins in the area made the discovery; Waycross police are investigating.