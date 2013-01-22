POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information: •Drugs: Letarrian Dequan Hayes, 29, of Cleveland Street; charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; Deputy Jeff Nolan stopped a 1994 Chevrolet K1500 pickup truck at 10:31 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Augusta Avenue for not having working brake lights; a search of the truck turned up 19 bags of marijuana and the seizure of about $1,400 in cash; he also had a loaded .380-caliber handgun in the truck; Hayes was taken to the Ware County jail and booked on the charges. •Theft: a white 2009 Honda Rancher with pink accents was reported stolen off a trailer in the 400 block of West Blackshear Avenue between 11 p.m. Sunday and 1:37 a.m. today; Ware County detectives are investigating. •Theft: the manager of a snack distributorship discovered about 5 a.m. Friday that his building on Augusta Avenue had been entered; 55 cases of chips were reported stolen; the owner found pry marks on a rollup door; Ware County detectives are investigating. •Vehicle burglary: a 9mm Taurus handgun was removed from a truck parked in the 1400 block of Bethune Street between 1 and 11 a.m. Sunday; both doors had been left unlocked; Waycross police are investigating. •Vehicle burglary: Herman Paulk, 18, of New Street; arrested Friday in Pernell Roberts Park (Mary Street Park) after he was identified through surveillance video entering a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Isabella Street between 4:30 and 5 p.m.; Waycross police made the arrest and booked him into the Ware County jail. •Theft: a Poulan gas chainsaw with a 14-inch bar was stolen out of the back of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado parked in the parking lot of a business in the 1900 block of the South Georgia Parkway between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday; Ware County detectives are investigating. •Theft: a blue and white Avalon bicycle valued at $150 was reported stolen at a house in the 2500 block of Mahan Drive between 2:45 and 3 p.m. Saturday; also taken was a “pull behind” cart; Ware County detectives are investigating.