POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

•Drugs: Michael Mortenson Griffin, 28, of 3000 block of Wadley Road, and Cody Allen Turner, 26, of Brooke Lane, Blackshear; charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug-related objects; Ware County Detective James Cox, Detective Blake Lewis, Sgt. Robert Weiss and Georgia Community Supervision officer Tasha Roberts went to a house in 3000 block of Wadley Road at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a Fourth Amendment Waiver search; lawmen found a bag of meth, a bag of marijuana, two sets of digital scales, straws with meth residue and a glass pipe with meth residue; suspects booked into the Ware County jail where they remained this morning.

•Drugs, firearm: Wanda Hudgins, 51, of Pennsylvania Avenue; arrested Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. as Waycross police were sent to the home to conduct a welfare check on the woman because of comments she had made; police found her in possession of THC oil (Schedule I drug), marijuana and a handgun; she was checked by Ware County EMTs and taken to the Ware County jail, charged with possession of Schedule I drug, marijuana, drug-related objects and a firearm during the commission of a crime; she was being held in the Ware County jail.

•Arrest for another agency: Anthony Denardo Green, 30, Sixth Street, Moultrie; a Ware County deputy made a traffic stop at 1:23 this morning at the intersection of the South Georgia Parkway and Anita Street for failure to maintain a lane; deputy identified the driver and discovered he was wanted on a warrant in Moultrie for a charge of larceny; the deputy found an AR-15 firearm in the vehicle, a Mitsubishi Montero Sport; no official charge was made on the firearm; he was being held in the Ware County jail awaiting transport to Moultrie.