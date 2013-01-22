POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Drugs: Kaylyn Marie Price, 26, of the 400 block of East Waring Street; charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana; she had been involved in a fight at her house and fled to a nearby store where she was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday; Ware County Deputy Dylan Howard found three bags of marijuana at the house along with a set of scales and a glass jar with methamphetamine before tracking her to the store; she was booked into the Ware County jail.

•Drugs: William Dan Taylor, 43, of Nicholls; charged with possession of cocaine, driving while his license was suspended, a tag light violation and no insurance on his vehicle; Deputy Zabrae Williams made a traffic stop on State Street at McDonald Street at 12:10 this morning after observing a Chevrolet Silverado with no tag light; a K-9 was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics; lawmen found a soda can that was used for smoking dope, a cigarette pack containing pieces of crack cocaine; he was taken to the Ware County jail.

•Burglary: about $900 in cash and two cell phones were reported stolen out of a house in the 600 block of Wadley Street; the victim and his roommate returned from work to find that someone had entered possibly through a window that had a chair pushed up under it; Waycross police are investigating.

•Burglary: a man who resides in the 1000 block of Central Avenue was away between Feb. 8 and Thursday; when he returned, he found that someone had entered his home and stolen a couch, TV, entertainment center, bed, lamps and more; a sliding glass window had been pulled off its frame and a kitchen window was open; Waycross police are investigating.

•Counterfeit bills: three $20 bills that were used to make a deposit in the 400 block of Carswell Avenue Friday were found to be bogus; the bills had the letter “n” typed backward and were marked as “copy;” Waycross police are investigating.

•Burglary: several hand tools including a drill, a skill saw, hammers and others were stolen at a house in the 1700 block of Kecia Way between Feb. 23 and Saturday; forced entry was found; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Burglary: an X-Box 360 and five games for the system, along with some cash, were reported stolen at a house in the 500 block of Senate Street between 9 p.m. Friday and 11:15 a.m. Saturday; the victim had spent the night away and when he returned he made the discovery; no forced entry was found; he told police he had trouble with the locks and the door was left unsecured; Waycross police are investigating.

•Vehicle burglary: a wallet containing about $186, credit cards, insurance cards and driver’s license was reported stolen out of a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Sycamore Street between 12 and 12:20 p.m. Sunday while the owner was inside shopping; Waycross police are investigating.

•Vehicle burglary: a cell phone was discovered missing from a vehicle after the owner had been shopping in the 1300 block of Plant Avenue between 1 and 4:30 p.m. Thursday; Waycross police are investigating.