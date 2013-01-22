POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information: •Theft: a white Chevrolet Silverado C-350 box style pickup truck was reported stolen about 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North McDonald Road in the rural part of Ware County; the owner has a working surveillance camera and it captured the theft on video; a white male wearing a jacket and plaid shorts is shown on the video entering the truck through a rear broken window and then driving it away; Ware County detectives are investigating. •Financial card fraud: a Waycross man reported Tuesday that a financial card belonging to him was stolen between Nov. 1 and Nov. 3 and that between Nov. 3 and Jan. 9, the card was used in Jacksonville, Fla., to make illegal purchases and withdrawals totaling about $3,000; he told police that in November a family member who lives in Jacksonville visited the house on Elizabeth Street where he lives as caretaker of his elderly aunt; Waycross police are investigating. •Burglary: two cell phones, an iPhone and a flip phone and a suitcase filled with clothes were stolen at a house in the 1800 block of Hampton Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday; Deputy Branden Taylor took the report and talked to the victims who said he left town last Wednesday and returned Tuesday to find forced entry had been made into the house; Ware County detectives are investigating.