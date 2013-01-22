POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Theft: Aleshia Thomas, 33, of Thomas Street; charged with vehicle theft; a charcoal gray 2009 Toyota Camry was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Memorial Drive about 12:30 a.m. Sunday; police were dispatched to the area and spoke with the victim who told them Thomas had asked for a ride and she answered she had been drinking and was not going to be driving; the owner of the vehicle later noticed the keys missing and looked outside to find the car was also missing; police returned to the 1700 block of Memorial Drive about 3 a.m. and tried to make contact with Thomas; as they attempted to enter her room, she had barricaded the door; the building owner removed a window and officers found Thomas inside along with several items stolen out of the car and the car’s keys; the car was later recovered on the Brunswick Highway; Thomas was booked into the Ware County jail.

•Drugs, firearm possession: Joshua Abrams McConnell, 27, of the 2800 block of Ware Street, Blackshear; charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of drug-related objects; Detective James Cox made a traffic stop on a 2009 Nissan truck Thursday for an out-of-date tag in the 2000 block of Memorial Drive; when he inspected the truck, the detective found a set of digital scales with methamphetamine on them, a Taurus 9mm handgun, a knife, a machete and a pair of brass knuckles, along with a supply of ammunition; he was taken to the Ware County jail and booked.

•Drugs: Taylor Odenthal, 21, of Blackshear, and Joshua Taylor, 18, of Blackshear; both arrested about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Memorial Drive; Odenthal is charged with possession of methamphetamine and Taylor is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana; Waycross police were dispatched by 911 to the 1900 block of Memorial Drive where a person was suspected of selling drugs; they made contact with the two people who were in a room and found methamphetamine in two places, some in a makeup bag, and a .22-caliber pistol; after arriving at the Ware County jail, Taylor was found to be in possession of marijuana; both were being held in the Ware County jail.

•Theft: four tires and rims were reported stolen off a Mercedes sport utility vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Hendrix Avenue some time between Jan. 18 and Friday; Deputy Jeff Nolan answered a call on Blount Road where a citizen reported purchasing the items from a Facebook advertisement; the deputy talked to the victim and a theft report was filed; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Drugs: Jeffery Scott Thompson, 43, of the 2900 block of Albany Avenue; charged with theft by deception on an outstanding warrant and possession of Schedule IV and Schedule II drugs and possession of drug-related objects; Cpl. Ethan Murray was dispatched to a business in the 600 block of Albany Avenue Friday at 8:15 a.m. where a man wanted on an outstanding warrant was located; when he was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV pills; he was taken to the Ware County jail.

•Forgery: three people walked into a business in the 1900 block of the South Georgia Parkway Friday and used a $10 bill to purchase a card; the bill was later discovered to be counterfeit; Waycross police are investigating.